VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A woman has died two days after being hit in a car-to-car shooting in Van Nuys, and police are asking for the public’s help to find her killer.
The shooting happened last Thursday morning on Van Nuys Boulevard, near Arminta Street, when the gunman pulled up in a car alongside and opened fire, hitting 21-year-old Jessica Torres in the head.
The shooter got away in a car described as a possible tan or gold Toyota Camry.
Torres was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries on Saturday.
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Valley Bureau homicide Detective John Doerbecker at (818) 374-1941.