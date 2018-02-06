Filed Under:Bald Eagles, Big Bear Lake

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two bald eagle eggs laid near Big Bear Lake in the San Bernardino Mountains are expected to hatch this week.

The nest, located on U.S. Forest Service land and being watched over by the parents, has been closed off to the public to protect the eggs, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. The eggs are expected to hatch sometime between Wednesday and Sunday.

An around-the-clock nest cam livestream was set up by the nonprofit group Friends of the Big Bear Valley. You can watch it above.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, biologists and volunteers will hold a bald eagle count around the six Inland Empire lakes. For more information, click here.

