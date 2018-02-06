SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — What you write in the tip line on your bill at restaurants may soon have new rules.

The Trump Administration wants to allow bosses to collect all the tips, then decide how they are distributed.

It’s a practice known as tip pooling.

“I think whoever got the tip should keep the tip,” said one restaurant-goer. “It belongs to them. The boss shouldn’t decide who gets its. They earned it”

The proposal would apply to workers making above federal minimum wage or $7.25 an hour and would end an Obama era rule that only allows bosses to redistribute tips among workers who get gratuities. In other words servers, bartenders or bussers.

The new rules would let employers also share tip money to workers in the kitchen and elsewhere.

“It should be evenly distributed,” said another restaurant-goer. “One person shouldn’t get to keep it. Everyone is working for that one person or whoever he’s serving. So if one person is tipped, they all should get the money.”

But several attorneys general are vowing to fight the rules if they’re enacted, including California AG Xavier Becerra, who argues there is nothing in the changes that would prevent businesses from collecting the tips we leave and then pocketing the money for themselves.