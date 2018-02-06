LAGUNA WOODS (CBSLA) — An Orange County Sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a suspect at a Laguna Woods retirement community Tuesday.
Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in the 600 block of Avenida Sevilla around 1 p.m.
A spokesperson for OCSD reported the suspect was taken to a hospital. No deputies were reported injured.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately clear.
An investigation is ongoing.
Hopefully someone witnessed this situation because I find it hard to believe that one of our residents actually had a gun. I would be more apt to believe that some gun happy untrained deputy just decided to start firing. A lot of our residents are on a multitude of medications for countless ailments, and quite a few of them are taking some kind of psychological meds. After all this is a senior community.
At the very least if the resident did have a gun, the deputies should have had some kind of specialized training on coping with elderly individuals that may or may not have some type of mental incapacity.
I was actually standing outside directly across from that neighborhood talking with an AT&T worker when those shots were fired. There was only 1 weapon fired. The five shots were fired in rapid succession. No one else fired anything. Doesn’t that seem a little extreme for any of the residents in this village? I’m very surprised the supposed suspect even survived.
Unbelievable!