HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — SpaceX is getting ready to test its “Falcon Heavy” rocket Tuesday by launching founder Elon Musk’s own cherry red Tesla Roadster into space from Cape Canaveral.

The Hawthorne-based company says the launch is expected to happen between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. PST. Musk has been urging people to watch the streaming broadcast of the launch, but has also admitted there’s a good chance the highly complex rocket will fail to reach orbit, or even crumble shortly after takeoff.

The mission plan for Falcon Heavy’s test flight is an elliptical orbit around the sun, ultimately intercepting the orbital path of Mars.

Its payload will be a “space oddity,” Musk has said – an original Tesla Roadster. The usual test cargo of concrete or steel blocks “seemed extremely boring,” Musk wrote on Twitter last year, so he wanted to “send something unusual” into space for this test.

The 230-feet-tall, 27-engine Falcon Heavy is essentially triple the size of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets, which have been used for satellite launches and cargo missions to the International Space Station. According SpaceX, the liftoff thrust of Falcon Heavy is roughly equivalent to 18 full-powered 747 jetliners.

Falcon Heavy includes a massive center rocket booster, coupled with two side rocket boosters — which are actually two previously used Falcon 9 rockets. SpaceX has been perfecting the system of recovering Falcon 9 rockets for re-use in future missions — shaving millions of dollars from the cost of satellite launches.

Falcon Heavy is no different. In fact, SpaceX plans to try to recover all three of the rocket boosters following Tuesday’s launch, two back at Cape Canaveral and one at sea aboard the company’s whimsically named drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You.”

Musk has had high hopes for the Falcon Heavy vehicle, even suggesting that it might be used to send two people on a trip around the moon later this year, and ultimately used for regular cargo missions to Mars.

But Falcon Heavy’s inaugural launch has been repeatedly delayed, in part by a 2016 explosion of a Falcon 9 rocket in Florida that destroyed a multimillion-dollar satellite.

The design of the vehicle has proven to be so complex that even Musk has said the odds of its first launch failing are high. He said in an interview last year that if the Falcon Heavy explodes, he hopes it does so high enough above the ground to avoid damaging the historic launch pad at Kennedy Space Center.

Falcon Heavy is launching from Cape Canaveral’s Launch Complex 39A, which was used for most of the Apollo missions to the moon.

