PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Parents and veterans packed Tuesday night’s El Rancho School Board meeting in Pico Rivera to speak out against the history teacher who ranted against the U.S. military.

12th grader Victor Quinonez and his parents were there. Quinonez became world famous after making a public recording of his teacher Gregory Salcido badmouthing the military.

“I can’t walk outside anymore,” said Quinonez. “I always have to be around somebody who is watching me. I’m glad for what I did, but there are always consequences.”

Those who came out to the meeting were furious that Salcido — who is also a city councilman here — still has a job.

“I wish he would have told me to my face what he told those kids – then it would be a different story,” said a veteran.

The secret recording of Salcido made during class was shared 10s of thousands of times on social media.

Here he is referring to military recruiters” “They’re not like high level thinkers. They’re not academic… intellectual… lowest of our low.”

Quinonez’s parents are proud of their son’s bravery, but they know his life is changed forever.

“It’s been very nerve racking. It’s a lot of emotions. Biting my tongue,” said Karen Rodriguez, Victor’s mother.

“My son making this video. This was not the first time something like this has ever happened,” said Vincent Quinonez, Victor’s father. “Bringing this up and now that it’s gotten bigger so many people have come forward telling us about their stories.”

Salcido is still on paid suspension.

The school board is continuing their investigation. No decision was made at the meeting.