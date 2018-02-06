WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – UCLA campus police Monday released a photo of a man believed to have committed a sexual battery against a woman who was walking near the campus early Monday morning.
The woman told officers that she was walking south in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue at about 1 a.m. Monday when the man “passed by her and sexually battered her,” according to a UCLA police statement. “The victim then confronted the suspect and recorded him on her cell phone.”
The suspect grabbed the phone, but later gave it back to the woman. He then fled in a gray Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows, according to campus police.
He was described as black, 20 to 25 years old and 6 feet tall, with a muscular build. He wore a black sweatshirt with “San Francisco” written on it in block letters, along with black sweat pants and black athletic shoes.
This marks the third sexual assault or battery case in the past week around the UCLA campus. Police said a student met another UCLA student using a dating app and was sexually assaulted inside her on-campus apartment.
A second alleged sexual assault occurred at an apartment off campus. In that case, the student told police she knew her attacker.
Anyone with information on these cases should call campus police at 310-825-1492.
