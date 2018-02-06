Filed Under:arrest, Paintball Attack, Torrance Police

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Torrance Police investigators have arrested three adults suspected of a paintball attack Sunday evening that left a 65-year-old Torrance man partially blind.

Officers identified and arrested Tyler Walters, 20, of Torrance; Lynn Johnson, 20, of Hawthorne; and Gabriella Semana, 18, of Lomita. The suspects were apprehended Tuesday afternoon at Cabrillo Boulevard and 233rd Street.

paintball suspects Torrance Police Arrest 3 Paintball Attack Suspects

The paintball attack occurred in the area of Hickory Park in the City of Torrance.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

