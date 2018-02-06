TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Torrance Police investigators have arrested three adults suspected of a paintball attack Sunday evening that left a 65-year-old Torrance man partially blind.
Officers identified and arrested Tyler Walters, 20, of Torrance; Lynn Johnson, 20, of Hawthorne; and Gabriella Semana, 18, of Lomita. The suspects were apprehended Tuesday afternoon at Cabrillo Boulevard and 233rd Street.
The paintball attack occurred in the area of Hickory Park in the City of Torrance.
