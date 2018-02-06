CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death of a person whose burned remains were found near a Home Depot in the Cypress Park neighborhood of Los Angeles last week.
Los Angeles police reported Monday that 56-year-old Valentino Guiterrez was arrested Friday – one day after the crime — on a single count of murder.
An LAPD news conference was scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a fire at 2055 N. Figueroa St., according to police. A body was then found at the scene.
The body was burned so badly, officers were not immediately able to determine gender. The victim’s name had not been released as of Tuesday morning.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office could not confirm whether the body had been dismembered, but did say it had been charred.
There was no official word on how investigators linked Guiterrez to the crime.
Guiterrez was being held on $2 million bail. He will appear in L.A. County Superior Court Tuesday morning.