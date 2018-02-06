LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man is under arrest and in the hospital Tuesday after he was shot by a security guard for attempting to rob a marijuana dispensary in the Arlington Heights area of Los Angeles.
The 22-year-old suspect was shot on the sidewalk at around 11 a.m. after things reportedly got physical inside a store near the corner of Pico and Crenshaw boulevards.
Detectives say they did not fire a weapon on the robber.
According to business owners in the area, the dispensary opened up just a few months ago.
“We don’t feel safe since they opened,” one local business owner told CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen.
Authorities are working to get copies of security video footage to get a better idea of what led up to the shooting.