BEVERLY GROVE (CBSLA) – Three workers on a billboard platform were hurt in an explosion in Beverly Grove Tuesday morning.
The explosion occurred at 6:13 a.m. in the 8100 block of West 3rd Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The circumstances and cause of the explosion were not immediately confirmed.
A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious condition after suffering burns to his extremities, the fire department said. A 42-year-old man was also hospitalized in fair condition. He did not sustain any burns. A third worker was hurt but did not require hospitalization.
The L.A. Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was investigating, and the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified, per state policy.