(credit: Peter Hamamji/shutterstock)

It is officially that time of year again, red roses, hearts, chocolate, diamonds and lots of love all around. When it comes to Valentine’s Day you want to get something that is memorable, so be sure your gift has the three C’s: “Custom, Creative, Caring” says Dr. Ava Cadell. Your gift should show “your partner’s unique identity, your relationship status and your future desires.” Take the stress out of Valentine’s Day shopping because we’ve got all your needs covered and see the list below for unique un-traditional valentine’s day gifts.

Rent a Luxury Car for a Day The best gifts are the ones people will remember forever and a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a luxury car is definitely one of those types of experiences. Falcon Car Rental, a luxury and exotic car rental service based in Los Angeles, offers an exclusive curated collection of luxury cars from Bentley, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and more. One of their top sports performance rentals that can be gifted to your thrill-seeking beau is the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder $1,490/day, which has a top speed of 201mph. This Valentine’s Day, go on a beautiful road trip in this soft-top convertible with red leather interior and gift your loved one a day he/she will never forget.

All-in-one Bed and Couch CouchBed ($399) is a comfortable, cool-gel memory foam mattress with the functionality of a bed and a couch. This piece of furniture provides ample seating space and back support offer great comfort for studying, playing video games and lounging. With either their standard twin or queen sizes, the sturdy design serves as platform base, with no need for a box spring or stand support. Available in charcoal, limestone and navy, the CouchBed is infused with cool-gel for optimal sleep temperature and includes washable, interchangeable covers which make cleanup easy for any late-night movie and snack evenings with your loved one.

Stylish Eyewear Barton Perreirais known for unparalleled design and impeccable craftsmanship and sells handcrafted frames that are chic and stylish. With a frame for every face shape and size, the line ranges from $395 and up, offering sunglasses, optical frames, clip-ons and more, all are unique for your special someone. Handcrafted in Japan, these frames will give your partner a new sense of confidence and give new meaning to the phrase that he or she is the light in your eye.

Top of the Line Wine Gadget Easily enjoy both options or a variety of wine with the one you love this Valentine’s Day, without ever pulling a cork. The Coravin Wine Preservation Opener ($349.95) is easier to use than a standard corkscrew and is the most intuitive wine system that gives vino lovers the freedom to pour and enjoy a glass of wine from any bottle at any time. The best-in-class tool protects your wine from oxidation using Coravin’s proprietary technology that leaves the cork in place while the wine flows. The Coravin Model Two Elite is available in eight colors on Coravin.com and at Bloomingdales, Sur La Table, Neiman Marcus, Total Wine, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon.

Head to a Magic Show Although this gift won’t manifest itself until a month after Valentine’s Day, Steve Cohen’s, Chamber Magic this gift will show your loved one that you are full of surprises. For two nights only, Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd, at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, guests dress in cocktail attire and Cohen recreates close-up parlor entertainment. Called the “Millionaires’ Magician” due to his celebrity clientele, he delights audiences with sleight of hand, mind reading, and baffling physical tricks and illusions. Tickets for Chamber Magic, with show times at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, range from $75 to $125 and are available atwww.chambermagic.com or by phone at Ovationtix, 866-811-4111.

The Gift of Wellness Tantris is all-inclusive, eco-friendly two-story 8,000 square feet hot yoga studio in West Hollywood, CA that offers a transformative wellness experience with yoga classes and exclusive workshops. Along with class pass packages, Tantris features three membership packages along with their $89 Unlimited One-Month Yoga Package. In the heart of West Hollywood, their flagship location offers a full array of innovative classes that will both open your body and mind and feel closer to each other.

See Golf’s Best at Riviera Country Club Starting on February 12 and running through February 18, the world’s best in golf head to The Riviera Country Club for the 2018 Genesis Open. Considered among the best fields in golf, defending champion Dustin Johnson as well as tournament host Tiger Woods highlight a star-studded field vying for the top-spot. The PGA TOUR invites guests to craft their own premium experience at the premier sport and social event in winter of 2018. Purchase one of the four ticket packages: grounds, clubhouse, green-side at 17 or the bluffs tickets and have the opportunity to walk side-by-side with golf’s best with your sweetheart.

Luxe American-Made Bedding Based in Redondo Beach, Authenticity 50 makes their premium sheets seed-to-stitch® 100% in the USA, from luxurious Supima cotton that is grown just a few hours north of LA. With prices starting at $139, customers get 5-star hotel-quality sheets without the high-end price tag. Gifting great sleep is something that anyone will love for Valentine’s Day and Authenticity 50 makes this easy with their popular line of sheets, sets, duvet covers and pillowcases. The husband-and-wife team of Jimmy and Steph MacDonald our proud to make the finest home goods in the world, authentically in the 50 States and bring them to their customer’s homes. Find them online

Recharge Your Mind, Body And Soul Give your significant other the gift of health and wellness this Valentine’s day with an everlasting bouquet of roses on a Supported Soul vintage floral supreme all-in-one yoga mat ($89). Their eco-friendly, combination yoga mats (yoga mat + towel in one) can be machine washed and hung dry and come with a handy carrying strap. Motivate your loved one to take time for themselves and reconnect with their soul and recharge this Valentine’s Day and show them how grateful you are for having them in your life.

Coffee from Around the World Atlas Coffee Club was founded to tell the story of coffee from around the world and offers their three-month ($60), six-month ($109) and 12-month ($199) gift subscriptions for those coffee snobs. Each shipment of the World Tour of Coffee includes only the finest curated coffee, the batch’s tasting profile, a how-to guide for brewing, postcard from the bean’s origin and guarantees a new exciting adventure in every cup. Each month highlights coffee and culture from a new country and will keep you on that special someone’s mind each morning when they brew their gift

Table Linens to Impress Your Guests Husband and wife Justin and Erin Brownstone make handcraft table linens in Los Angeles that will elevate any dining experience. Wolf & Irving crafts stylish, eco-friendly and easy-care table linens that allow you and your loved one to make any meal a celebration. Made from repurposed materials, with over a bottle of recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in each napkin, their soft and machine washable linens are more stain and fade resistant than traditional cotton or linen. Starting at $49.99 for a napkin set of four with option to purchase a placemat set, runner and tablecloth, Wolf & Irving offers a selection of over 150 styles.

Share Your Photo Memories Started locally in Venice Beach, CanvasPop makes it easy to print collages on high-quality American made canvases. If you are not a DIY-er and want to share some personal memories with your loved one on this special day, choose between 3-36 photos and fun templates to create your personal canvas. New for Valentine’s day, you can also make a collage of your favorite Instagram photos and add them to your collage. With just a few clicks, and with collages starting at only $50, combine multiple memories into one everlasting memento.

The Gift of a Whole Pie For those who prefer a casual night in besides wining and dining at a fancy restaurant around town, D’amore’s Pizza is offering heart shaped pizza for pick up or delivery. The top Los Angeles Italian fare pizza eatery owned by Caroline D’Amore, has created the perfect pizza for lovers. Pair the 14-inch heart-shaped pizzas with a nice glass of red wine or one of their famous chopped or Caesar salad and enjoy a cozy and comfy Valentine’s Day in the comfort of your own home.