BURBANK (CBSLA) — President Donald Trump accused a Southern California congressman of being “one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington” in a Twitter tirade Monday.

At issue was the memo that the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee released on Friday after Trump approved making it public despite entreaties from the FBI and Justice Department to keep it classified.

The redacted memo accused federal officials – including former FBI director James Comey and deputy director Andrew McCabe, who abruptly resigned last month – of abusing their power to investigate people involved in the Trump presidential campaign.

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington… Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” tweeted the president.

Schiff later responded with his own tweet: “Mr. President, I see you’ve had a busy morning of ‘Executive Time.’ Instead of tweeting false smears, the American people would appreciate it if you turned off the TV and helped solve the funding crisis, protected Dreamers or…anything else.”

Hours after the president’s initial tweet, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes told reporters he believes there may have been “100 leaks” by Democrats – which would apparently include Schiff – related to the Russia investigation.

Schiff, the Burbank Democrat who serves as his party’s ranking member on the committee, is expected to call for a vote Monday afternoon for the Intelligence Committee to release a Democratic rebuttal to the classified memo.

