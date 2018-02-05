TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A paintball attack in Torrance Sunday night left a man partially blind.

65-year-old Michael Fejes Sr. is now blind in his right eye. Doctors say they don’t know how bad the damage is until they clear the blood behind it.

His son says his dad was out for a walk about 9:30 p.m. in his Torrance neighborhood near Hickory Park when someone started yelling at him.

“He turned and he saw two to three young men in the car and then immediately he was hit in the eye with one of the paintball pellets,” said Michael Fejes Jr.

Fejes Jr. says his dad was hit five times — twice in the eye and three times in the back as he turned to fall down.

“He says it was the most excruciating pain that he’s felt,” said Fejes Jr..

Fejes Jr. says he and his father can’t believe someone would do this on purpose.

“I’m pretty angry and frustrated right now,” he said. “You kind of hope that your parents can go for walks at night without any harm coming to them.”