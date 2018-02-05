Filed Under:15 Freeway, Cracker Barrel, Victorville

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Cracker Barrel and its home-style cooking has finally opened in the Golden State.

The popular restaurant, a staple across the country, opened its first California restaurant in Victorville Monday morning.

Customers lined up outside the restaurant – if they couldn’t snag one of the rocking chairs on the porch – for a chance to taste Cracker Barrel’s home-style cooking.

“Never been to Cracker Barrel, heard about it – it’s really good,” said one customer finishing up breakfast.

The restaurant also includes a characteristic gift shop, which in a break with other locations, also includes Los Angeles Dodgers, Kings and Lakers gear.

Cracker Barrel’s Victorville locations is strategically placed just off the 15 Freeway, the route most Southern Californians take to Las Vegas.

The restaurant is also expected to be a boon for the local economy – 270 workers were hired out of 3,000 applications.

