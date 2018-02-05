(Credit: Pinot’s Palette)

Gather your girlfriends together, whether for a relaxing afternoon or an exciting night on the town—it’s almost Galentine’s Day! First created by an episode of “Parks and Recreation,” this special holiday has crossed the lines from television novelty to cultural favorite. Each year, more and more ladies are getting their friends together and celebrating their friendship with one another. Whether you observe Galentine’s Day before or after you bask in your love for your significant other, these places are the best in Orange County for a get-together with the girls.



Burke Williams Day Spa

Orange

(714) 769-1360

www.burkewilliamsspa.com Orange(714) 769-1360 There is absolutely nothing more relaxing than a spa day, and the Burke Williams Day Spa at the Outlets at Orange is the perfect option for locals. Grab your girls and head to the Italian villa-themed spa, with beige stone and dusky blue accents. Wrap up in towels and enjoy the sultry eucalyptus steam room, or slip into your bathing suits and lounge in the spa’s whirlpool. Another option is to take advantage of the Valentine’s Day “For Two” package, where you and a friend can enjoy 80-minute Pure Relaxation full body massages or a spa-style facial. After you’re done relaxing, use the spa’s showers, style your hair and continue the celebration by heading out to dinner.



Roger’s Gardens

Corona del Mar

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com Corona del Mar(949) 640-5800 There are many different ways to bond with your girls, but a workshop is always a fun way to bust out some creativity and enjoy each other’s company at the same time. Luckily, Roger’s Gardens has plenty of Valentine’s-themed workshops that will make your Galentine’s Day celebrations something special. While this month’s seminars include sessions to craft your own terrariums or hanging gardens, guests can also enjoy classes that teach visitors to make either succulent heart-shaped arrangements or floral heart-shaped arrangements. Both of these options are a fun, trendy way to get in touch with nature and your friends all at the same time.



Envy Lounge

Newport Beach

(949) 287-8270

www.envyloungeoc.com Newport Beach(949) 287-8270 For a night out on the town, take your crew to Envy Lounge. This elegant speakeasy-style lounge is modeled after the Roaring 20s, offering up opulent chandeliers, plush velvet seating and glittering curtains. Dress up in your finest Great Gatsby-esque attire then hit the dance floor with all of your favorite girls. Live DJs will provide music throughout the night, but you can also book a cabana in advance to ensure you have somewhere to relax if your feet start to ache. Reservations are free, and don’t require bottle service, though you can also get deals on bottles of liquor—and they’ll come out with sparklers to get the party started right.



Lavender Salon & Boutique

Newport Beach

(949) 515-2900

www.lavendernb.com Newport Beach(949) 515-2900 A day of pampering to prepare for a night out (or a night in) is the perfect way to celebrate Galentine’s Day. The vibrant lavender lighting, luxurious salon chairs and glittering chandeliers create an elegant atmosphere in which to enjoy a variety of beauty services. Line up along the counter for either blow dry or haircut services, both of which are available at Lavender. Should you choose to get a haircut, there are also color, extension and hair gloss services available. The blow dry bar includes treatments like the signature Madam Chic, the scalp massage Coco blow dry and the Drystyle. Or, simply get your hair braided, put in an up-do or styled in a ballerina bun.



Monarch Beach Resort

1 Monarch Beach Resort North

Dana Point

(949) 234-3200

www.monarchbeachresort.com 1 Monarch Beach Resort NorthDana Point(949) 234-3200 Whether you and the gals enjoy a day away, or an overnight stay at the resort, Monarch Beach has plenty to offer this month. On February 17th, the resort will host a Valentine’s Retreat Weekend that is also perfect for friends looking for some bonding time. Saturday’s events kick off at noon with a yoga session from Miraval Life in Balance Spa, where friends can join together to practice partner poses. Later in the evening, a wine and chocolate event will be hosted in the café, the perfect time to learn about different varietals and their cocoa pairings. But, even beyond the special retreat activities, you and your ladies can lounge by the swimming pool, sip cocktails or indulge in manicures at the on-site nail salon.



Pinot’s Palette

Tustin

(714) 400-9016

www.pinotspalette.com Tustin(714) 400-9016 The popularity of wine and paint nights isn’t slowing down anytime soon. And luckily, they make for wonderful Galentine’s Day activities as well. Look at the studio’s calendar and make a group decision on which painting you’d like to complete, then get ready to show off your creativity as you follow an instructor who will offer step-by-step points on how to craft your painting. However, you’ll have plenty of chances to put your own spin on your painting as well. Enjoy a variety of reds, whites and sparkling wines, then when you finish your paintings take a group photo in the studio holding your artworks to commemorate the night.



Glamsquad

Various Locations

www.glamsquad.com Various Locations There are many different salons you can visit to get your hair done, nails painted or makeup applied, but Glamsquad makes it easier than ever for your group of girls to get dolled up. Enjoy a makeover session from the mobile beauty company, which recently launched in cities like Laguna Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Laguna Niguel, Dana Point and Aliso Viejo. Using an app, order the services you’d like and a short while later a team of experts will arrive to complete them. Glamsquad offers everything from blowouts and hairstyling to makeup, nail art or pedicure services.



Saddle Ranch Chop House

Costa Mesa

(949) 287-4652

www.thesaddleranch.com Costa Mesa(949) 287-4652 A trip to Saddle Ranch with the ladies can go one of two ways: mild or rowdy. For the mild ladies looking to liven up their Galentine’s celebrations, the menu features a variety of snacks, full entrees and innovative desserts like cotton candy and s’mores that can be roasted over the flames on the patio. Those looking for a little more excitement can hop on the electronic bull and try their best to stay on as their friends cheer them on in the background. The restaurant also doubles as a bar with a variety of signature drinks in large carafes. Share them between one another, or grab one of your own and toast to friendship.