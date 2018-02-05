RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Sunday morning.
The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department says deputies were called to the Chevron gas station near Foothill Marketplace in Rancho Cucamonga at 7:46 a.m.
After investigation, deputies learned the suspect approached the register, pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The employee complied, after which the suspect fled the store.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department helicopter assisted in the search for the suspect, who remains on the loose.
According to police, the suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult with stubble facial hair, about 5’8 and around 180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black or gray beanie, dark pants with a white stripe down the side of the pant leg, a dark long-sleeve sweater and a white Ski vest.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the investigation is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).