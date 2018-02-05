APPLE VALLEY (CBSLA) — Two burglary suspects in Apple Valley early Saturday morning were stopped by armed neighbors.

The men were trying to break into a home which hasn’t been occupied since its previous owner passed away. A neighbor noticed something wasn’t right and after calling 911, confronted the thieves with a handgun.

The neighbor shot the tires on the suspect’s vehicle and the ground, keeping the suspects detained until deputies arrived. Another neighbor heard the gunshots and arrived at the residence armed with a shotgun.

“Seems like they might have tried to hop in the car and drive away,” said neighbor Eric Rhinehart. “He did shoot some shots into the car to prevent the vehicle from leaving, and it didn’t leave.”

When sheriff’s deputies arrived, they arrested 31-year-old Justin Elder and 59-year-old David Turner. They found evidence that the Apple Valley men had burglarized the same home just a couple months ago.

Neighbors say it is the type of area where people look out for each other and that’s why this pair of thieves was caught.

Stepping up may have consequences. The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department says the neighbor could face charges for reckless discharge of a firearm. Other neighbors say that’s wrong.

The Sheriff’s Department says they’re just submitting a report on the shots that were fired and it’ll be up to the District Attorney’s Office whether to file any charges.