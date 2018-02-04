ORANGE (CBSLA) — SWAT officers have surrounded a DUI suspect in Orange after patrol officers failed to coax him out of his vehicle.
It is happening near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Batavia Street.
Two armored vehicles from Anaheim SWAT were on either side of the suspect’s truck.
The suspect opened and closed his driver side door multiple times, but failed to exit the vehicle at any point.
According to Orange Police, the driver of the vehicle hit a trash bin Sunday evening, which prompted someone to call police.
The motorist refused to stop his vehicle when approached by police, opting to go on the 55 Freeway before getting on the 91 westbound.
The suspect exited on Kingsley Avenue, stopping on Lincoln and Batavia around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.