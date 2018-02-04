(credit: Business stock/shutterstock)

Valentine’s Day is a special annual event like birthdays and other holidays. Sometimes, it just gets difficult each year to find something new to do with your sweetie. How about a date at the beach in a place that once graced the silver screen? Or how about leaving reality behind and experiencing Valentine’s Day with a little pixie dust? Or enjoy an evening of food, music, and dancing? Here is a list to give your Valentine’s Day planning a boost.

Have Drinks On The Beach



The Beachcomber

15 Crystal Cove

Newport Coast, CA 92657

(949) 376-6900

www.thebeachcombercafe.com The Beachcomber15 Crystal CoveNewport Coast, CA 92657(949) 376-6900 The Beachcomber is a perfect romantic beach hideaway for Valentine’s Day, located in the Crystal Cove Historic District. The ambiance is of a 1930’s beach resort that graced the silver screen resembling exotic locales such as Hawaii and Tahiti. The Beachcomber will be offering a Valentine’s Day 4-course prix fixe menu from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Start with your choice Dungeness Crab Cake or Rosemary Pear Confit Crostini. Choose a second course of Baby Mixed Salad or Lobster Bisque. Enjoy a main course of Surf & Turf, Maine Diver Scallops, Braised Osso Bucco, Pan Roasted Jidori Chicken, or Verde Risotto. And end with a Homemade Chocolate Cake or Fresh Fruit Tart. Make your reservations today as they always sell out a couple of weeks in advance.

A Day Out At Disneyland



Disneyland

1313 S. Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.disneyland.com Disneyland1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636 Make a day of it at Disneyland on Valentine’s Day! Cherry Vanilla Cotton Candy has the perfect pink color for a sweet fluffy snack, available throughout the park. Heart-Shaped Strawberry Macaroon at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café on Main Street, U.S.A. will give your heart some flutters. Make a reservation at the Blue Bayou for a romantic lunch or dinner along with a Sweetheart Toast of sparkling cider offered in Blue Bayou-logoed champagne flutes.

Visit Disney California Adventure Park



1313 S. Harbor Blvd.

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 781-4636

www.disneyland.com 1313 S. Harbor Blvd.Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 781-4636 Continue your Disney Valentine’s Day adventure at Disney California Adventure Park! Share a Valentine Sundae with your sweetie at Clarabelle’s DCA on Buena Vista Street – vanilla and strawberry ice creams topped with strawberry topping, a chocolate dipped strawberry, pink peppermint whipped cream served in a handmade waffle cup. Or stop at Schmoozie’s in the Hollywood Backlot for a Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie.

Watch the Sunset—With Cocktails



The Rooftop Lounge

La Casa del Camino Hotel

1289 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2446

www.rooftoplagunabeach.com The Rooftop LoungeLa Casa del Camino Hotel1289 South Coast HighwayLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2446 The sunsets all over the region are beautiful, but there’s something especially magical about Laguna Beach at twilight. As the sun sinks into the expansive sea, watch it from The Rooftop Lounge, a laid-back bar perched on the top of the La Casa del Camino Hotel. As it dips behind a distant island, enjoy the warm weather and special happy hour prices. The bar specializes in mojitos, of which they offer many flavors, but they also offer special seasonal drinks as well. On top of the cocktails, you’ll find a great menu filled with small plates and sharable appetizers to pass around with your friends as you delight in the beauty of the evening.

Go Snorkeling



Various Locations

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 287-3813

www.socalsnorkelingtours.com Various LocationsLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 287-3813 With our proximity to the water, your days off should be spent one way—cooling off in the waves. While stand-up paddleboarding can be pretty tough, and kayaking doesn’t offer the same closeness with wildlife, snorkeling is a great, low-impact option that anyone who can swim can do. Strap on some flippers and pull down your googles before slipping into the water in this Marine Protected Area. You’re bound to spot some colorful fish and waving sea anemones, but don’t be surprised if you see some rays and dolphins and, possibly, even a whale. Few experiences are more magical than seeing marine animals up close and enjoying a morning or afternoon in the salty sweet ocean water.

Dine Out



Steakhouse 55

1150 W. Magic Way

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-6600

www.disneyland.com Steakhouse 551150 W. Magic WayAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 778-6600 Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel has some special Valentine’s Day fun time for the whole family or a romantic dinner for adults. Enjoy a cupid-approved Classic Afternoon Tea while sipping on Shanghai Rose Black Tea and noshing on assorted sandwiches, scones, and desserts. Your little loves will get rosy red when they see the adorable bites on the Kids’ Menu like Heart-Shaped Peanut Butter and Strawberry Sandwiches. From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., a 3-course prix fixe dinner menu will be served. Start with an Australian Lobster Tail Salad with grilled radicchio, black truffle, and citrus champagne vinaigrette. Your main course will be an 8 oz. Filet of Beef served with Parisian potato fondant, sweet pea puree, camembert butter, and bordelaise. And end your evening with a White Chocolate Crunch Cake with dark chocolate ganache, raspberry ice cream, and malted pearls.



Napa Rose

1313 Disneyland Drive

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 635-2300

www.disneyland.com Napa Rose1313 Disneyland DriveAnaheim, CA 92802(714) 635-2300 Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is featuring Chef Andrew Sutton’s Four Course Wine Country Valentine’s Day Favorites from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. which includes 5 hours of comp valet or self-parking. For those of you who are annual passholders, you can go into the parks and jump in line for some rides. Or you can enjoy other amenities at the hotel like the Mandara Spa or peruse Downtown Disney.

Go On A Hot Air Balloon Ride



Adventure Balloon Rides

2091 Goetz Road

Perris, CA 9257

(951) 678-4778

www.balloonridesovercalifornia.com Adventure Balloon Rides2091 Goetz RoadPerris, CA 9257(951) 678-4778 This outfit is ready to give you the full hot air ballooning experience right from the start. You’ll see and experience how your new ride inflates into a full blown soaring vehicle and you’ll get some great concepts on how to best photograph this picturesque event. Then you will be given thorough safety instructions before drifting off into the wild blue yonder and the chance to get a new perspective on all things on the ground from a very fresh angle. The actual flight pattern will depend on weather and wind conditions, but be prepared to be awed and also expect a celebratory toast after touching back on Earth. Then, get refueled during a post-flight breakfast at the Bomb Shelter Restaurant where you’ll pick up your personalized flight certificate commemorating this very nifty experience.

A Special Valentine’s Day At The House Of Blues



House of Blues Anaheim

400 Disney Way, Suite 337

Anaheim, CA 92802

(714) 778-2583

www.houseofblues.com House of Blues Anaheim400 Disney Way, Suite 337Anaheim, CA 92802(714) 778-2583 House of Blues Anaheim is hosting a “Live in the Lounge – Valentine’s Day Edition” that will feature local singer/songwriters and two- and three-piece bands. House of Blues has a full menu of Southern-inspired comfort food and desserts, plus drink specials. Upstairs in the Foundation Room, they will also be hosting a special event with ½ off select bottles of wine, special drink menu, and a DJ playing ‘90s R&B slow jams.

