LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities said a body was found inside a vehicle linked to a triple homicide suspect in Palmdale.
The truck was found on the outskirts of Lancaster, officials said.
Deputies have not confirmed if the body is of 54-year-old James Todd Brown.
Authorities have been searching for Brown since two men and one woman — members of the same family — were found beaten, suffocated and stabbed inside their Palmdale home on January 13.
Brown had been a business associate of the family’s. Authorities believe Brown had some kind of business dispute with the family before killing them.