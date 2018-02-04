Filed Under:Accused Killer, body found, James Todd Brown, Supect, Triple Homicide Suspect

LANCASTER (CBSLA)   — Authorities said a body was found inside a vehicle linked to a triple homicide suspect in Palmdale.

The truck was found on the outskirts of Lancaster, officials said.

Deputies have not confirmed if the body is of 54-year-old James Todd Brown.

Authorities have been searching for Brown since two men and one woman — members of the same family — were found beaten,  suffocated and stabbed inside their Palmdale home on January 13.

Brown had been a business associate of the family’s.  Authorities believe Brown had some kind of business dispute with the family before killing them.

