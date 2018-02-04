Strawberry
Republique
Los Angeles
(310) 362-6115
www.republiquela.com
Republique is a bona fide date spot any night of the week, but a trip there on Valentine’s Day is sure to be extra special. Case in point, bar Director Shawn Lickliter will be preparing his specialty cocktail, Strawberry, a riff on a chocolate-covered strawberry. Cocoa-nib infused tequila is combined with lemon, raspberry powder and, of course, strawberry. The addition of rose-scented egg white provides a creamy and floral component that makes this simply named drink wonderfully complex.
Foggy Hill Negroni
The Bazaar
Los Angeles
(310) 246-5555
www.sbe.com
If you’re looking to provide your significant other that Valentine’s Day wow factor (at least when it comes to cocktails) then a night at the Bazaar should be in order. The Jose Andres temple of tapas will be serving the Foggy Hill Negroni, a modern take on the Italian classic. Mescal and a combo of Cynar and Aperol stand in for gin and Campari, adding a smoky twist to your standard negroni. Speaking of smoke, the cocktail is finished tableside with a thyme and citrus cloud to ensure it will be a night to remember.
LBD
Lost Property Bar
Los Angeles
(323) 987-4445
www.lostpropertybar.com
There’s no better way to cap off a romantic Valentine’s Day evening than at this charming Hollywood hotspot. LBD (short for Little Black Dress) unites the standard Manhattan trio of bourbon, sweet vermouth and bitters with a sweet and sour combo of cacao and citrus. It’s a sultry sipper that truly lives up to its name.
Ti Amo
Bar Toscana
Los Angeles
(310) 826-0028
www.bartoscana.com
Brentwood favorite Bar Toscana is offering several Valentine’s Day specials including an elegant libation appropriately named Ti Amo. You’re destined to fall in love with this sparkly and floral treat which marries prosecco, lavender, rose water, cherry liquor, and splash of lemon. Forget that plain Jane glass of champagne and go big for V-Day.
Midnight in Paris
Blue Collar
Los Angeles
(323) 746-5157
www.bluecollar.com
Leave it to the expert mixologists at Blue Collar to reveal how the holy trinity of Valentine’s Day gifts would taste in a cocktail form. Chocolate (Aztec bitters), strawberries (muddled), AND flowers (by way of rose water) are all represented in the intimate Fairfax District bar’s Midnight in Paris cocktail. Reposado tequila, pomegranate grenadine and fresh lime juice also join the party, creating an refreshing ode to the city of love.
Butterfly Kisses
Sushi Roku
Santa Monica
(310) 458-4771
www.sushiroku.com
Strawberries and sparkling wine go together like George Clooney and Amal. But, even the greatest of couples could use a little extra somethin’ somethin’ to spice things up once in a while. Sushi Roku’s Butterfly Kisses does exactly that, uniting prosecco and gin, strawberry and blueberry puree, plus edible violas for an extra sexy touch. If you’re planning on seeing “Fifty Shades Freed” this is the ideal pre-viewing beverage.