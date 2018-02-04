(credit: Max Moraga/shutterstock)

Whether you’re looking to toast your significant other or go out for a fun night alone, you’re bound to fall in love with these speciality Valentine’s Day cocktails.



Strawberry

Republique

Los Angeles

(310) 362-6115

www.republiquela.com RepubliqueLos Angeles(310) 362-6115 Republique is a bona fide date spot any night of the week, but a trip there on Valentine’s Day is sure to be extra special. Case in point, bar Director Shawn Lickliter will be preparing his specialty cocktail, Strawberry, a riff on a chocolate-covered strawberry. Cocoa-nib infused tequila is combined with lemon, raspberry powder and, of course, strawberry. The addition of rose-scented egg white provides a creamy and floral component that makes this simply named drink wonderfully complex.



Foggy Hill Negroni

The Bazaar

Los Angeles

(310) 246-5555

www.sbe.com The BazaarLos Angeles(310) 246-5555 If you’re looking to provide your significant other that Valentine’s Day wow factor (at least when it comes to cocktails) then a night at the Bazaar should be in order. The Jose Andres temple of tapas will be serving the Foggy Hill Negroni, a modern take on the Italian classic. Mescal and a combo of Cynar and Aperol stand in for gin and Campari, adding a smoky twist to your standard negroni. Speaking of smoke, the cocktail is finished tableside with a thyme and citrus cloud to ensure it will be a night to remember.



LBD

Lost Property Bar

Los Angeles

(323) 987-4445

www.lostpropertybar.com Lost Property BarLos Angeles(323) 987-4445 There’s no better way to cap off a romantic Valentine’s Day evening than at this charming Hollywood hotspot. LBD (short for Little Black Dress) unites the standard Manhattan trio of bourbon, sweet vermouth and bitters with a sweet and sour combo of cacao and citrus. It’s a sultry sipper that truly lives up to its name.



Ti Amo

Bar Toscana

Los Angeles

(310) 826-0028

www.bartoscana.com Bar ToscanaLos Angeles(310) 826-0028 Brentwood favorite Bar Toscana is offering several Valentine’s Day specials including an elegant libation appropriately named Ti Amo. You’re destined to fall in love with this sparkly and floral treat which marries prosecco, lavender, rose water, cherry liquor, and splash of lemon. Forget that plain Jane glass of champagne and go big for V-Day.



Midnight in Paris

Blue Collar

Los Angeles

(323) 746-5157

www.bluecollar.com Blue CollarLos Angeles(323) 746-5157 Leave it to the expert mixologists at Blue Collar to reveal how the holy trinity of Valentine’s Day gifts would taste in a cocktail form. Chocolate (Aztec bitters), strawberries (muddled), AND flowers (by way of rose water) are all represented in the intimate Fairfax District bar’s Midnight in Paris cocktail. Reposado tequila, pomegranate grenadine and fresh lime juice also join the party, creating an refreshing ode to the city of love.



Butterfly Kisses

Sushi Roku

Santa Monica

(310) 458-4771

www.sushiroku.com Sushi RokuSanta Monica(310) 458-4771 Strawberries and sparkling wine go together like George Clooney and Amal. But, even the greatest of couples could use a little extra somethin’ somethin’ to spice things up once in a while. Sushi Roku’s Butterfly Kisses does exactly that, uniting prosecco and gin, strawberry and blueberry puree, plus edible violas for an extra sexy touch. If you’re planning on seeing “Fifty Shades Freed” this is the ideal pre-viewing beverage.

Article by David Klein.