LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials Monday are expected to discuss the most recent developments in Natalie Wood’s death investigation.
Last week, officials characterized her 1981 drowning as being probed as a “suspicious death” after CBS News aired an interview with an investigator who said Wood’s husband, actor Robert Wagner is considered a “person of interest.”
Wood disappeared after a night of drinking on a yacht with her husband and others. Her body was found later floating in the water.
It was declared an accident but police reopened the case in 2011 to see whether Wagner or anyone else played a role.
Sheriff’s officials say one new witness described hearing yelling and crashing sounds coming from the couple’s stateroom. They said other witnesses saw a man and woman arguing on the back of the boat.
More details are expected to be revealed during the press conference, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5.
(TM and © Copyright 2018 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)