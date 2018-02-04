CORONA (CBSLA) — A fiery crash set off boxes of ammunition and an explosion as several good Samaritans worked frantically to save the man trapped inside that burning jeep.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Greg Mills reports, the good Samaritans were unable to save the life of Saul Flores, who died at the age of 23.

CHP said Flores was speeding on the southbound 15 Freeway, just past Indian Truck Trail.

Flores veered to the right and flew through a fence, over De Palma Road, and slammed into a ravine on the west side of De Palma.

Good Samaritan David Dulkis risked his life to pull Flores from his burning jeep.

“It was very scary. The first thought that went through my head was it’s very hot. It’s on fire. The gas tank could explode,” said Dulkis. “I’ve got two young kids at home. I gotta take a chance. I couldn’t just leave him there.”

Three other good Samaritans saw the smoke and stopped to help.

Ammunition in Flores’ car was exploding.

“It was like bam-bam-bam. That was scary,” said good Samaritan Cesar Gardea.

Gardea and three other strangers braved it and tried to save Flores’ life.

Dulkis got there first and with fire raging all around, he got the door open to get Flores.

“As soon as he pulled him out of the car, the car just went off. It was too hot,” said Gardea.

Dulkis’ arms were burned. Second degree burns according to paramedics.

That’s when Gardea and two other good Samaritans took over — moving Flores further away from the burning jeep. And they took turns doing CPR until paramedics arrived.

“I kept telling him ‘stay with us, breathe, breathe, breathe.’ Yeah, so, ya know,” said Gardea.

When firefighters arrived they did their best, continuing CPR and taking care of the fire on the dry hill.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said brother-in-law Jesse Morales. “He was too young. It just doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe. I’m shocked.”