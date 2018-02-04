HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A father drowned after rescuing his son who fell into the Hesperia aqueduct.

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Crystal Cruz reports, divers found the body of the 31-year-old dad who jumped in to safe the life of his 9-year-old son who fell in bike riding with his dad.

Divers pulled out the boy’s bike. The child survived. Divers found the dad’s body down stream.

“The aqueduct is not a safe place. You have to be very careful. It can take you at any time,” said a neighbor.

“It’s just a tragic accident. A boy falling in and a man doing what any reasonable man would do. He jumped in to save his life,” said Cindy Bachman, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

In September, three mothers who all lost loved ones in the aqueduct begged city leaders to make changes to prevent deaths but learned it’s not that easy.

Sunday night, neighbors talked about the dangers of the aqueduct.

“My son fishes with my husband a lot. I am scared every time they do,” said a neighbor.

Even though bikes and cars aren’t allowed, walking and fishing along the aqueduct is.

“We always make sure we never step foot on the dirt. Always stay on the asphalt. Never step foot on the dirt ever,” said a neighbor.

Looks can be deceiving. The aqueduct is cold and moves way faster than it appears.

“The sides of the aqueduct are slick and slippery and it’s hard to grab ahold of anything to keep your head above water,” said Bachman.