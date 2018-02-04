OXNARD (CBSLA) — Officials say a 17-year-old was placed under arrest in Oxnard after two loaded firearms were allegedly were recovered from the teenage boy.
Oxnard police say they were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle after they observed “signs and symptoms of driving under the influence of alcohol.” During their investigation, a passenger of the car was asked to exit the car. It was then that police allege that a loaded firearm fell from his sweatshirt pocket.
Officials said officers detained the minor and allegedly located a second loaded firearm in his minor rear pant pocket.
Police said the minor, who was believed to be a gang member, was placed under arrest on suspicion of possession a concealed loaded firearm. The driver of the vehicle was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and other charges.
Anyone with more information about this case was asked to call Oxnard police at (805) 385-7600.