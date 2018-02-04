(Credit: Casa Romantica)

February is officially here, and in the first full week of the year, keep yourself busy with a variety of food events, live music, stage shows and creative workshops. In addition to olive oil tastings at a local food hall and a new tapas-themed evening at a nearby Latin American restaurant, events include a yoga session, a burlesque show and a unique exhibit about the rainforest in addition to two special pop-up markets offering the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts.

Monday, February 5



Rainforest Adventure

Discovery Cube, Santa Ana

oc.discoverycube.org Discovery Cube, Santa Ana Recently, Discovery Cube launched a new nine-month exhibit focusing on the rainforest. With more than 40 interactive elements to enjoy, visitors can learn about the challenges facing the world’s rainforests while identifying endangered species, exploring a gorilla’s nest and becoming a research assistant. Endless Enchilada Mondays

La Vida Cantina, Costa Mesa

www.lavidacantina.com Monday marks one of La Vida Cantina’s special all-you-can-eat enchilada deals. Enjoy unlimited cheese enchiladas for only $12 or add some protein and savor the beef or chicken options for $14 throughout the day.

Tuesday, February 6



Celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day

Various Locations in O.C.

www.yogurt-land.com Various Locations in O.C. Celebrate International Frozen Yogurt Day at Yogurtland from 4 to 7 p.m. All guests will receive a free five-ounce cup that can be filled with any available flavors or toppings that will fit. Specials for the day include a frozen wafer bar frozen yogurt made with KitKat bars or a chocolate malt ball ice cream made with Whoppers. Looking for other great yogurt shops? Visit our list of the Best Places For Frozen Yogurt In Orange County Pen on Fire Series

Lido Village Books, Newport Beach

www.lidomarinavillage.com This monthly series allows authors, agents and other writing-related professionals to come together for readings, discussions and book signings at Lido Marina Village’s bookstore. This month, featured authors include Attica Locke and Ivy Pochoda. Wine, Cheese and Olive Oil Night

We Olive & Wine Bar, Costa Mesa

www.socoandtheocmix.com Savor the flavors of specialty wines, cheeses and olive oils during this unique pairing event at SOCO’s OC Mix. There will be five rounds in total, with one wine, olive oil and cheese sample being offered during each. Olive oil owner Phil Brooks and wine sommelier Wesley Kollar will provide additional information on the offerings as well.

Wednesday, February 7



Casa Wellness: Yoga

Casa Romantica, San Clemente

www.casaromantica.org Casa Romantica, San Clemente Enhance your health with a laidback fitness class at the cultural center, in honor of its wellness series. Multiple yoga traditions will be mixed together and presented to students in a unique way, with integrated moves suitable for both amateurs and experienced yogis. Succulent Heart Arrangement Workshop

Roger’s Gardens, Corona del Mar

www.rogersgardens.com Stunning succulents and Valentine’s-themed hearts come together in this nature-filled workshop at Roger’s Gardens. Guests will be given heart-shaped metal containers as well as the soil and succulents needed to create their own heart arrangement, with guided instruction from Onita Castillo. Screening of “Get Out”

The Frida Cinema, Santa Ana

www.thefridacinema.org Although this film came out last winter, it’s back in theaters in honor of its recent Oscar nomination. Part of the theater’s Black History Month director series, Jordan Peele’s psychological suspense film has some relevant racial elements thrown in, making it one of the most interesting films to be released in the last year.

Thursday, February 8



Tapas Thursday

Cha Chas Latin Kitchen, Irvine

www.chachaslatinkitchen.com Cha Chas Latin Kitchen, Irvine All new for Thursday nights, Tapas Thursday presents live music and specials on house-made sangria after 4 p.m., along with a unique menu featuring the restaurant’s ceviche, black bean dip, crab nachos, chicken wings, empanadas, roasted peppers, quesadillas, sope, grilled octopus and more. Amy Grant

Musoc Center for the Arts, Orange

www.muscocenter.org During the most romantic time of the year, enjoy the melodic sounds of Amy Grant. The contemporary Christian singer is known for her crossover pop hits as well, and has won six Grammy awards for her music, which includes songs like “Nothing is Beyond You” and “Helping Hand.” Cirque Éloize’s “Saloon”

Irvine Barclay Theatre, Irvine

www.thebarclay.org On Thursday night, Cirque Éloize will present its latest show, titled “Saloon.” A modern circus that offers fun for the whole family, the show will present Wild West-themed live music, choreography and displays of strength and agility for 80 minutes.

Friday, February 9



Time With You Workshop

Storymakery, Irvine

www.storymakery.com Storymakery, Irvine Celebrate Valentine’s Day with this themed workshop at Storymakery at the Irvine Spectrum. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and encourages children to create a storybook detailing their love for their family. In addition to custom books, kids can enjoy chocolates and other arts & crafts. Stewardship at Orchard Hills

Orchard Hills, Irvine

www.letsgooutside.org Volunteer for the Irvine Ranch Conservancy’s stewardship program, where you will help identify and remove invasive plant species in Irvine. These include Sahara mustard, tree tobacco and puncture vine. This will improve the beauty of the area and help prevent the spread of these plants. “Kinky Boots”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Costa Mesa

www.scfta.org This prominent Broadway musical, crafted by popstar Cyndi Lauper, returns to the Segerstrom stage this week. Catch a Friday night performance of the show to be transported from a Northampton shoe factory to the fashion runways of Italy. The show continues through Sunday.

Saturday, February 10



Valentine’s Day Open-Air Market

Seaside Gallery and Goods, Newport Beach

www.seasidegalleryandgoods.com Seaside Gallery and Goods, Newport Beach Stop by the Pelican Courtyard to pick up special gifts and trinkets in honor of Valentine’s Day. As you stroll in the sunshine, look at everything from jewelry to artwork as more than 30 vendors display their products. MFA Biennial Opening Reception

Brea Gallery, Brea

www.breagallery.com On Saturday night, visit the City of Brea’s own art gallery for an evening of live music, refreshments and visits with the artists whose work will be displayed in this annual exhibit. Running through March 25th, guests can enjoy works produced by MFA students at various local colleges. Grand Opening

Cilek Kids’ Room, Costa Mesa

www.cilekkidsroom.com Australia-based Cilek Kids’ Room will open the doors of their first ever brick and mortar showroom this weekend, offering innovative furniture and accessories for kids and babies. They will sell everything from desks and rugs to race car beds, and the event will feature face painting, balloons, games, crafts, food and drinks from 3 to 5 p.m.

Sunday, February 11



Valentine’s Day Pop-Up

Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach

www.lidomarinavillage.com Lido Marina Village, Newport Beach A family-friendly shopping party will take place on the deck near the harbor this weekend. Kasey Blue will launch a line of children’s clothes, The Daydream Republic will offer up accessories for little girls and Violet’s Nook will be on hand with arts & crafts. There will also be photo sessions with Alison Bernier Photography and treats from the Sweet & Saucy Shop. Valentini

Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, Costa Mesa

www.chuckjonescenter.org Paint your partner (or friend!) at this holiday-themed event. Guests will enjoy appetizers, signature martinis and classical music as they paint each other on 12×12-inch canvases in honor of Valentine’s Day. Gift the painting to your significant other or keep it for yourself. MUSE Burlesque Show

The Copper Door, Santa Ana

www.thecopperdoorbar.com This unique experience combines burlesque and art, with performances by Trixie Little, who was the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s Queen of Burlesque in 2015, as well as Egypt BlaqueKnyle, Ruby Champagne, Moxie Gold, Anita Crystal, and more. Vintage choral group the Atomic Cherry Bombs will also perform and there will be artwork from Svetlana of “Sveta’s Sunshine.”