(Credit: SweetPea Photography by Tracy)

While there are a variety of ways to learn alongside your little one in Orange County, these five classes give moms the chance to enjoying learning with their kids.



Parents and Kids Cook

Prep Kitchen Essentials

Seal Beach

(562) 430-1217

www.prepkitchenessentials.com Prep Kitchen EssentialsSeal Beach(562) 430-1217 Cooking is a pivotal life skill that children will have to learn at some point—and the sooner, the better. While you can practice at home in the kitchen with your little one, consider Prep Kitchen Essentials’ Parents and Kids Cook classes. These one-off events may even teach you some new skills and recipes that you can put to use in your kitchen, and kids will love getting to make a few different dishes. The two-hour classes craft things like a chopped salad with a lemon vinaigrette, pork dumplings, garlic cheese bread, Asian garlic green beans, grilled steak with butter and churro cupcakes.



Toddler and Me Dance Classes

Tippi Toes at the YMCA Studio

Huntington Beach

www.tippitoesdance.com Tippi Toes at the YMCA StudioHuntington Beach Few things are cuter than watching little ones dance their hearts out, and parents can get in on the action with the Tippi Toes Toddler and Me classes. Designed for the youngest of dancers, moms with toddlers between the ages of 18 months and 3 years can sign up and take an active role in the class. The fun, positive class, led by one of the dance company’s instructors, will focus on balance, music and movement as well as some basic dance steps. The parent’s role is to encourage their child and keep him or her on track as the instructor keeps the curriculum on track. Additional classes are offered at local community centers and gyms through the city’s parks and recreation department.



Little Naturalists

Environmental Nature Center

Newport Beach

(949) 645-8489

www.encenter.org Environmental Nature CenterNewport Beach(949) 645-8489 Typically held two Wednesdays a month—though other dates may certainly be added in—the Little Naturalists program is aimed at families with children between the ages of 3 and 5. A parent must be present during this class, making it the perfect time to bond with your child over nature and its beauty. These outdoor experiential education classes can be purchased individually, encouraging parents to explore along with their little ones as they discover the world through both physical and cognitive techniques. Activities that occur during these events include story time, bird watching, arts & crafts, games and more. An additional Tiny Naturalists series is available for those with babies between the ages of 3 months and 9 months.



Parent and Me Swim Classes

Blue Buoy Swim School

Tustin

(714) 832-8910

www.bluebuoy.com Blue Buoy Swim SchoolTustin(714) 832-8910 For more than 50 years, Blue Buoy Swim School has offered swimming lessons for families, with eight students going on to represent the U.S. in the Olympic games. Start your little ones early with the school’s Parent and Me classes. Open to those ages 3 and under, these sessions are offered six days of the week, allowing moms to hop in the pool and splash around with their toddlers. On top of that, once certain levels of swimming skills have been learned, moms can switch over to private or semi-private lessons with a little more specialized training. This is a great way to cool off when the Southern California weather is hot, but it’s also a good way to teach kids a great skill and get some exercise at the same time.



Parent and Me Music Classes

Various Locations

www.kidslovemusic.net Various Locations Offered at local community centers and parks in cities like Tustin, Irvine, Anaheim, Yorba Linda, Cypress, Buena Park, La Palm and Brea, these music classes are a great way to bond with children of all ages over music. There are three different levels for moms to participate in, including Babies Love Music, Toddlers Love Music and Kids Love Music. During these different classes, moms will enjoy listening to music and seeing their kids’ reactions. Activities during these sessions include things like playing drums, xylophones, glockenspiel and metallophones as well as learning lap songs with chants and shakers and playing peek-a-boo, teaching kids new motor skills, vocabulary and helping with tonal memory.