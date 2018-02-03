Filed Under:Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A wounded suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a man in Pacoima early Saturday morning.

The shooting victim was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Stewart of Sylmar, said Lt. Dave Smith of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. in the 13900 block of Weidner Street, where Stewart was fatally wounded and the suspect, a 35-year-old man, also suffered some gunshot wounds, said Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Division.

The suspect was treated for his wounds and taken into custody, Lopez said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, and police believe the shooting was gang-related.

