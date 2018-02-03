MONTREAL (AP) — Defenseman Jeff Petry scored two goals as the Montreal Canadiens ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

Logan Shaw, Joe Morrow and David Schlemko also scored for the Canadiens.

Corey Perry and Rikard Rakell scored for Anaheim, which was coming off an overtime loss in Ottawa on Thursday night.

The Ducks outshot Montreal 45-29, but Antti Niemi, starting in place of Carey Price, made several brilliant stops. He also won his last start, Jan. 19 against Washington.

The Ducks led 9-0 in shots just under six minutes into the game, but the Canadiens then scored three times on seven attempts to chase starter Ryan Miller at 10:13 in favor of Reto Berra, who was called up on Friday to replace the injured John Gibson.

Shaw, who was claimed on waivers from Anaheim on Jan. 15, scored his first as a Canadien at 6:16 when he banged in a Byron Froese pass from the edge of the crease. Two minutes later, Morrow added one on a power play on a one-timer of Victor Mete’s pass from the right point.

Alex Galchenyuk slid a pass to Schlemko to score from the slot, and that was it for Miller.

Berra lunged for but couldn’t reach Petry’s slow-moving shot along the ice 3:45 into the second frame.

Perry put Anaheim on the board during a two-man advantage at 8:32 as he beat Niemi from the edge of the crease, and Rakell followed in to score on Nick Ritchie’s rebound with 7:45 remaining.

Petry picked the top corner on a power play with just over four minutes left in the third.

NOTES: Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin left early in the second period after being hit by a slap shot from teammate Karl Alzner. … Jacques Demers, who coached Montreal to its last Stanley Cup in 1993, got a big ovation when he was shown on the scoreboard. Demers made a rare visit since a 2016 stroke left him with limited mobility.

