BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A man was killed and another was wounded this morning in a shooting in Bellflower.
The shots rang out just before 2:30 a.m. in the 17400 block of Virginia Avenue, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies dispatched to the scene regarding a possible gunshot victim found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds it the parking lot of a local business, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was rushed to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives asked anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.
