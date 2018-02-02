LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a peacock was barred from flying into LAX, United Airlines has revised its policy on emotional support pets.
A woman tried to fly to Los Angeles from New York over the weekend with her emotional support animal (ESA), but because it was a peacock named Dexter, she was denied.
United Airlines said the customer was told on three separate occasions that the peacock did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.
Now owners will have to confirm their ESA pets are trained to behave in public and have a vaccination form signed by a vet. Delta Airlines has also made similar changes to their policy.