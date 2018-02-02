Filed Under:Delta Airlines, peacock, United Airlines

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a peacock was barred from flying into LAX, United Airlines has revised its policy on emotional support pets.

A woman tried to fly to Los Angeles from New York over the weekend with her emotional support animal (ESA), but because it was a peacock named Dexter, she was denied.

United Airlines said the customer was told on three separate occasions that the peacock did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size.

Now owners will have to confirm their ESA pets are trained to behave in public and have a vaccination form signed by a vet. Delta Airlines has also made similar changes to their policy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch