FULLERTON (CBSLA) – A 15-year-old girl was arrested Thursday on allegations of making threats on social media against Troy High School in Fullerton.
The girl, who was not named, was taken into custody on charges of making criminal threats and obstructing or delaying an investigation, Fullerton police told CBS2 Thursday afternoon. It is unclear if she is a student at the school.
According to Fullerton police, the threat was made during a group chat on Instagram Live. An unknown user entered the chat and claimed that an act of violence against the school would take place on Thursday, police said.
At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a Troy High School student called police and informed them of the alleged threat. Officers then began an investigation with the Fullerton Joint Union High School District.
Nothing was discovered to indicate the threat was credible, police initially said in a news release. However, the suspect was later arrested. No further details were released.
This comes exactly one year after two Troy High School students were arrested on accusations of plotting a school shooting. According to police, on Jan. 31, 2017, the two suspects were overheard at an athletic event plotting to “shoot up” the school. A witness told police the suspects discussed various types of guns and described the shooting plot as being “bigger than Columbine.” They were taken into custody the following day.
Anyone with information on the most recent case should call detectives at 714-738-3156.