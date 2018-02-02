NORWALK (CBSLA) – A 38-year-old man considered a person of interest in connection with the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her aunt in the San Diego County city of Chula Vista Friday morning may have been found dead of an apparent suicide in Norwalk.
The body of a man believed to be David Bell was found inside a Mazda3 sedan at about 8:45 a.m. in the 12200 block of East Imperial Highway, according to Chula Vista police and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The Sky9 chopper was over the scene where the car was discovered.
Chula Vista police said Bell called 911 shortly after 3 a.m., identified himself and told emergency dispatchers he had just committed a double murder at a residence in the 2700 block of Apricot Court, which is just west of Lower Otay Lake near the Olympic Training Center.
Officers were sent to the three-story condominium to conduct a welfare check and found the garage door open, Chula Vista police Lt. Eric Thunberg said.
In separate bedrooms on the third floor, they found the bodies of Aura Mancilla, 38, and 58-year-old Patricia Garcia.
According to KFMB-TV, nobody else was found in the home and there was no sign of a break-in or forced entry.
