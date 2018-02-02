LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Counselors will be on hand when classes go back in session Friday at Sal Castro Middle School, just a day after two students were shot in what police say was an accidental shooting.

A 12-year-old girl was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm on school grounds. The girl had the gun in her backpack, and it apparently went off when she dropped the bag.

Jordan Valenzuela, a seventh-grader who was in class when he heard the shot, said the sobbing 12-year-old suspect told him, “I didn’t mean to. I had the gun in my backpack and I didn’t know it was loaded and my backpack fell and the gun went off.”

A total of five people were injured, and the most seriously injury was a 15-year-old boy who was shot in the head. Doctors said the bullet did not hit anything vital or life-threatening.

A 15-year-old girl was hit in the wrist, and two other students and a staffer were hit by flying glass.

The shooting, which was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday, drew a large response from the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Unified School District officials. The campus was locked down immediately after the shooting, but most classes were continued later. Shaken parents were permitted to take their children home early if they wished.

Police have not said where the girl go the semi-automatic handgun or why she brought it to the downtown campus.

