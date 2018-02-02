SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two pedestrians were killed in separate collisions in South Los Angeles Thursday night, one of which was a hit-and-run.
The collisions occurred within about thirty minutes of one another.
The hit-and-run happened at about 10:23 p.m. at the intersection of Holmes Avenue and 57th Street. A woman in her 50s was struck by a sedan and pronounced dead at the scene, Los Angeles police said. Her name was not released.
The suspect vehicle was described as a white four-door Honda, possibly a 1995 to 2000 model, with tinted rear windows. There was no description of the driver.
The second collision occurred on the northbound 110 Freeway at Slauson Avenue at around 10:54 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the freeway and died at the scene, according to California Highway Patrol. The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, CHP said. Several northbound lanes were closed during the investigation.
The gender and identity of the victim was not released. It’s unclear how or why the victim was walking on the freeway.