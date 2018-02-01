PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — A woman in her 20s was shot in the head in a car-to-car shooting while driving in Panorama City early Thursday morning.
The shooting was reported at about 2:35 a.m. along Van Nuys Boulevard, near Arminta Street, when someone in another car fired a shot, shattering the driver’s side window and hitting her in the head, Los Angeles police Sgt. Greg Bruce said.
She then lost control of the car and crashed into a median. One of the two men who were inside the car with her ran into a nearby convenience store and was described as being frantic when he asked the clerk to call police.
Neither of the two men were shot.
The woman was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in Mission Hills in critical condition.
The shooter got away, but his car was described as a possible tan or gold Toyota Camry.
Van Nuys Boulevard near Arminta was closed for the police investigation.
