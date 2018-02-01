LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two students were wounded and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a middle school classroom in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Thursday morning, authorities said.
The shooting occurred at 8:55 a.m. at Sal Castro Middle School in the 1500 block of West Second Street. The school is located on the campus of Belmont High School.
Two students were shot but are expected to survive, Sgt. Julie Spry, a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson, confirmed to CBS2. The victims were a boy and girl, both age 15. The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical but stable condition. The girl was in fair condition after being shot in the wrist, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. Both are expected to survive. Three others, ages 11 to 30, sustained minor injuries, but were not shot, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said at a news briefing.
It’s unclear exactly where on the Sal Castro campus the shooting occurred.
A suspect was in custody and a weapon was recovered, Spry said. Video from a CBS2 chopper showed several teens being detained by police. It was unclear what their connection was to the investigation. Police later said there were no oustanding suspects wanted.
The campus remains under lockdown as of 10 a.m.