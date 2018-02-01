ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has something new for you — a flamethrower.

Musk says he has sold the last of 20,000 flamethrowers at $500 apiece to raise millions for his tunneling business.

A company spokesman is quoted as saying, “much like a roller coaster, this is designed to be thrilling without danger.”

As KCAL9/CBS2’s Michele Gile reports, the decision is coming under fire from local fire experts.

“When people have a product like this I’m sure that they don’t intend on burning anyone or anything or destroying any property with it,” says Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz. “But unfortunately accidents do happen and with a product that’s so easily transportable and creates a two-foot length flame, it’s only a matter of time until we really have a tragedy unfortunately that’s going to unfold here.”

According to Kurtz, there is nothing illegal in California about owning a flamethrower, as long as the flame that shoots out is less than 10 feet.

Orange County resident Rory Bliss says the product needs to be regulated.

“I think it’s a very foolish thing for him to do that,” says Bliss. “I think he should have waited a little bit longer and got an opinion from people.”

California Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) is going to try and block the sale of the flamethrowers.