LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Chatsworth man who police say carjacked a vehicle and then attacked three women in a Sherman Oaks nail salon was in custody Thursday.
Gustavo Aranda, 25, was arrested about 10 a.m. Wednesday at the salon in the 13600 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police say the carjacking happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 14400 block of Gilmore Street. Nearly an hour and a half later, Aranda entered the nail salon, where police said he began “hitting three women inside for no reason”.
“The victims were involved in an intense fight for their life with the dangerous suspect (who) punched the victims several times,” police said.
Video of the incident appeared to show Aranda swung a chair and attacked the victims until employees from a neighboring
business arrived and restrained him until police arrived.
He was booked on suspicion of carjacking.
Anyone with info was asked to contact police at (818) 374-0081, or (877) LAPD-247.
