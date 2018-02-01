CYPRESS PARK (CBSLA) — A body was found burning in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Cypress Park early Thursday.
The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. at 2055 N. Figueroa St. Responding officers could tell something was burning, and thought it could be an animal, but later saw it was a body.
The body was burned so badly, officers were not able to determine gender. It’s not clear if any identification was found near the scene.
No other evidence other than the body has been found around the scene, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said, but the death is being considered suspicious.
“When we see a burned body, we believe people are trying to conceal some form of evidence,” she said.
Arson and homicide detectives have been called out to the scene.