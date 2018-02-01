DEVELOPING: 2 Shot In LA Classroom; 12-Year-Old Suspect In Custody
FONTANA (CBSLA) — When a baby girl was born as the super blue blood moon put on a show in the skies from Los Angeles to India, of course she had to be named Luna.

Fontana police say little Luna would not wait for her parents to get to the hospital just before midnight Tuesday night.

Mom was just about to leave the house when her water broke. Fontana police Officer J. Venzor arrived on the scene in time to help bring the 7-pound, 5-ounce baby girl into the world.

Paramedics soon followed to bring mom and baby to the hospital, where Fontana police say they are doing well.

The super blue blood moon, which underwent a full lunar eclipse early Wednesday morning, is a rare lunar trifecta NASA scientists say won’t be seen again until 2037.

