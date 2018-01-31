SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was electrocuted and a 17-year-old boy was injured after the boom-lift they were standing in made contact with a power line in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.
At around 6:51 p.m., the two were standing in the raised bucket of a boom-lift in the 300 block of East 87th Place when it touched a power line, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports.
The teen was able to jump to safety onto a corrugated metal building about 15 to 20 feet below. However, the man was found dead in the bucket, the fire department reports.
The boy was taken to a hospital in fair condition. The victims have not been named.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were called out and California Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified.
Authorities are investigating why the two were on the boom-lift in the first place and how it made contact with the power line.