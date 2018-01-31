VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – One man was killed and a second was wounded after at least one gunman opened fire at a Victorville home late Tuesday night.
At approximately 11 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 16100 block of Forrest Avenue, where they found one man with multiple gunshot wounds. It’s unclear if the victim was discovered inside or outside the home. They then found a second wounded victim inside the residence.
One of the men died at the scene. The second was airlifted to Victor Valley Global Medical Center in unknown condition.
A witness told Victor Valley News that several peopled exited two vehicles, entered the home and opened fire. After the shooting, the suspects fled. That account has not been confirmed by authorities.
Deputies have not disclosed the names of the victims or whether the shooting is believed to be gang-related.
There was no word of any arrests as of Wednesday morning.