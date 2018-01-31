PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly berated a Southern California teacher Wednesday for his disparaging comments about the armed forces of the United States and its members.
“I think the guy ought to go to hell,” Kelly, a former U.S. Marine Corps general, said during an interview on Fox News Radio. “I just hope he enjoys the liberties and the lifestyle that we have fought for.”
A student recorded El Rancho High School teacher Gregory Salcido, who is also a member of the Pico Rivera City Council, criticizing him for wearing a U.S. Marine Corps sweatshirt.
Salcido is heard on the video saying that only people without options would choose the military as a career. He also criticized members of the military as “they’re not academic people, they’re not intellectual people. They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.”
Salcido has been placed on leave by the El Rancho Unified School District, and had his committee appointments rescinded by the Pico Rivera City Council.
