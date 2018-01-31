LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person died Wednesday when a train carrying several House and Senate Republicans to a retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck.

The impact reportedly threw passengers from their seats, but all the lawmakers appeared to be uninjured.

It is unclear how many members of Congress were on the train, however, many lawmakers are said to have been traveling with their spouses and staff to the congressional retreat at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Congressman Steve Knight from Santa Clarita and his wife, Lily, were on the train but tweeted that they “are safe and uninjured.”

Lily and I were on the train that crashed this morning. We are safe and uninjured. First responders are currently treating those who are hurt. Please keep the victims in your prayers. — Rep. Steve Knight (@SteveKnight25) January 31, 2018

The specially chartered Amtrak train departed Union Station from the nation’s capital around 8:30 in the morning, colliding with the truck about three hours later in Virginia.

The White House released a statement saying their “thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this incident.”

