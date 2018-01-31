LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — History buffs and movie lovers alike now have the chance to visit original sets from the Oscar nominated film, “Darkest Hour”, as part of a new exhibit at the Queen Mary in Long Beach.
The exhibit, “Their Finest Hour: Churchill and the Queen Mary”, displays replicas of the Churchill War Rooms bunker, including the Cabinet Room, Map Room and bedroom as well as rare photos and artifacts that belonged to Churchill.
“We are grateful to the National Churchill Museum, International Churchill Society and many, many others having counseled and contributed to this truly unique presentation,” said Queen Mary General Manager Stephen Sowards.
The exhibit first opened to the public on Dec. 8 to commemorate the ship’s 50th anniversary in Long Beach.
For more information about the exhibit, click here.