SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino introduced a motion Wednesday calling for a full investigation into an incident in which a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was recorded on camera dropping off a homeless man, who displayed signs of mental illness, onto the streets of San Pedro.
“I am deeply concerned after seeing video of LA County Sheriff’s deputies unloading a homeless individual with an outstanding arrest warrant, displaying characteristics of mental illness on San Pedro streets near the border with Rancho Palos Verdes,” said Buscaino in a Facebook post.
The councilman went on to point out that the incident, which occurred on Jan. 30, happened to fall “on the same day that the LA County Board of Supervisors called for an updated definition to make it easier for first responders to place gravely disabled persons into care.”
Buscaino introduced the motion along with Councilman Mitch Englander.
“We cannot abandon people who are in serious need of services,” read a tweet posted by Buscaino. “Every city must do it’s part to address homelessness and mental illness.”