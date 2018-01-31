(credit: VTT Studio/shutterstock)

From comedy shows to live concerts, Super Bowl parties and more, there’s plenty to do this weekend around Orange County!

Friday, February 2



See Dana Carvey Live

Irvine Improv

Irvine

www.ticketmaster.com Irvine ImprovIrvine As one of SNL’s most beloved contributors, Dana Carvey is very particular with the screen work he does but still spends time on the stand up stage. The veteran comedian will host a string of intimate comedy shows over the weekend for a relatively small amount of lucky fans. Professional Bull Riders Tour

Honda Center

Anaheim, CA

www.hondacenter.com The action is pulse pounding for eight seconds at a time. Watch as the world’s best bull riders attempt to stay atop powerful bulls in front of thousands of screaming fans. Premium seating packages along with rider meet and greets and tours of the chutes are available. Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime

House of Blues

Anaheim

www.ticketmaster.com While the authenticity of most tribute bands is suspect, few come close to recreating the real thing quite like Badfish. The band will take to the stage this Friday at the House of Blues for an evening jam-packed with all the hits of Sublime.

Saturday, February 3

Dana Point Farmer’s Market

La Plaza Park

Dana Point

www.facebook.com Skip sleeping in and treat yourself to a morning stroll through the Dana Point Farmer’s Market. The reward is a wide array of fresh produce, baked goods, tasty prepared food, and even an assortment of crafts. Get some essential shopping done or just indulge some Saturday snacking. A Celebration of African American Composers

Soka Performing Arts Center

Aliso Viejo

www.arts.uci.edu As part of the 2018 conference of College Orchestra Directors Association, the UCI Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to influential African American composers with a special concert. The program will include selections from Adolphus Hailstork, George Walker, Billy Childs, and Duke Ellington. OC Black History Parade & Cultural Faire

Downtown Anaheim

www.oc-hc.org For nearly four decades, Orange County has held it’s own Black History Parade on the first Saturday of the Black History Month. Offering a vendor village, an art activation from local youth, and all the charm of the Downtown Anaheim shops and cafes, this is a both an educational and entertaining afternoon.

Sunday, February 4



Bend and Brew

Unsung Brewing Company

Anaheim

www.unsungbrewing.com Unsung Brewing CompanyAnaheim Happening every first Sunday of the month, Bend and Brew marries the worlds of yoga and craft beer. The morning class quickly hits capacity so guests are encouraged to check in early and be ready to earn that beer. Surf City Marathon

Huntington Beach

www.motivrunning.com Offering a full marathon, a half marathon and a 5k run, competitors of all skill levels are invited to swat it out along he longest stretch of uninterrupted shoreline on the West Coast. After the race, runners are invited to enjoy live entertainment and put down a few beers on the sand. Super Bowl Party

Dave & Buster’s

Orange, CA

www.daveandbusters.com Lots of places are offering state of the art screens and sound but few can ensure video gaming action during breaks in the big game. This Sunday, score a seat at Dave & Buster’s for their Super Sunday party. Deals on drinks, snacks, and games ensure that even if the game gets boring, you won’t be. Looking for other great spots? Visit our list of the Best Bars and Restaurants to Watch The Super Bowl In Orange County

Article by Ramon Gonzales.