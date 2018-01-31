If the big game just doesn’t seem to strike your fancy, there are plenty of other things to experience this weekend. From live music to outdoor recreation, here is a handy reference list of the best places to spend your next few days.

Friday, February 2

First Fridays

Natural History MuseumLos Angeles, CA

Programming the first Friday of every month to include live entertainment, food trucks, and cocktails, the Natural Museum becomes an especially cool evening hangout with some added culture. Explore the museum well into the night while sipping a drink and sample L.A.’s culinary best.

See The Killers Concert!

Staples Center

Los Angeles

www.staplescenter.com

The second of back-to-back nights for The Killers, the band promises to deliver quite the spectacle I support of their 2017 Wonderful, Wonderful release. Widely regarded as one of rock music’s biggest acts, Friday night at the rock show will be one of the hottest tickets in town.

Ride the Pedal Boats

Echo Park Lake

Los Angeles, CA

www.fastkayak.com

Ideal for a romantic date or some quality family time, you can rent pedal boats and even gondola rides on one of Los Angeles’ most historic bodies of water. Rentals go until late into the evening to really make the evening something memorable.