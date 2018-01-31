First Fridays
Natural History Museum
Los Angeles, CA
www.nhm.org
Programming the first Friday of every month to include live entertainment, food trucks, and cocktails, the Natural Museum becomes an especially cool evening hangout with some added culture. Explore the museum well into the night while sipping a drink and sample L.A.’s culinary best.
See The Killers Concert!
Staples Center
Los Angeles
www.staplescenter.com
The second of back-to-back nights for The Killers, the band promises to deliver quite the spectacle I support of their 2017 Wonderful, Wonderful release. Widely regarded as one of rock music’s biggest acts, Friday night at the rock show will be one of the hottest tickets in town.
Ride the Pedal Boats
Echo Park Lake
Los Angeles, CA
www.fastkayak.com
Ideal for a romantic date or some quality family time, you can rent pedal boats and even gondola rides on one of Los Angeles’ most historic bodies of water. Rentals go until late into the evening to really make the evening something memorable.
Taste of Steelcraft
Steelcraft
Long Beach, CA
https://www.steelcraftlb.com
To celebrate the one year anniversary of Steelcraft, the Bixby Knolls destination is having a party with samples from Steelhead Coffee, DeSano Pizzeria, Pig Pen Delicacy, Tajima Ramen, Waffle Love, plus a beer from Smog City Brewing (21+) or shave ice from The Fresh Shave. Live music and a family friendly movie will also anchor the day’s festivities.
Neon Cruise
Museum of Neon Art
Los Angeles, CA
www.neonmona.org
Quietly celebrating nearly two decades of existence, the Neon Cruise has been a Saturday staple for Angelinos. The convertible British bus roams the streets of Downtown and throughout Hollywood detailing the history of the neon signage from all corners of the city.
Explore A Real Ghost Town
Mentryville Park
Newhall, CA
http://www.lamountains.com
This since abandoned oil town was founding in the late 1800’s and was home to the world’s longest operating oil well. Guests can roam the grounds of the small town and explore Charles’s Mentry’s old mansion, the single-room schoolhouse, and an old barn on premise.
Watch The Super Bowl LII & Enjoy Awesome Food & Drink Specials!
Various Bars
www.coffee-co.com
Cant make it to the Super Bowl this year in Minneapolis? No problem! Los Angeles restaurants and bars are offering plenty of places to view the big game and enjoy food and drink specials.
Coffee Con
The Reef
Los Angeles
www.coffee-co.com
There might not be a better place for coffee lovers than Coffee Con. Sample some of the finest roasts and explore the industry of beans. From latte art to the science associated with roasting, learn about everything that goes into a your morning cup of Joe.
Girlschool
The Bootleg Theater
Los Angeles, CA
www.girlschoolla.com
Complete with workshops, industry influencing guest speakers, and powerful performances, Girlschool is a three-day festival that brings gender equality into focus through music. Bridging education and entertainment, it’s evident why Girlschool’s momentum has continued to swell.
See Jay Leno Live
Comedy & Magic Club
Hermosa Beach, CA
www.comedyandmagicclub.com
Even during his late night tenure, Jay Leno was a fixture on Sunday evenings down in Hermosa Beach. He continues to host his weekly stint at the Comedy & Magic Club where fans can experience an intimate show with a comedic legend.